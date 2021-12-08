Opening just last Wednesday, Cafè Choca Latté, is run by wife and husband team, Attiya Ali and Hussin Akhtar, who also own the Clock Shop Convenience Store in the town.

Offering everything from breakfasts, lunches, and deserts, the new cafe has something for everyone and is sure to satisfy even the most ravenous of hunger.

Owners of Cafe Choca Latte, Hussin Akhtar and Attiya Ali. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Attiya, co-owner of the cafe, said: “The whole concept of the cafe was to bring something new to Thornton, we wanted to provide a relaxed setting like a lounge but remaining classy.

"We also wanted to bring a new feel to the area that would attract people from not only the town but from other places such as Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy as well as all of the other surrounding areas.

“We’re offering breakfasts, lunches, and desserts, trying to offer as much as we possibly can to our customers.”

Even though the cafe only opened last week, Attiya said that the feedback from customers has been fantastic.

“So far the feedback that we have received has been absolutely amazing,” she said. “Customers have been commenting on the quality of our food and the decor of the cafe itself.

As well as serving up tasty food, Attiya adds that she and Hussin will be giving back to the community with a series of fundraisers for charity.

"In the next few weeks we are going to organise a charity event, as well as contributing to other events and fundraisers that are currently ongoing in the town."

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/cafechocalatte.

