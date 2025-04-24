New Cash Hub opens in East Neuk town four years after last bank closed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents and businesses in a Fife town have access to banking services once again, four years after the last bank closed its doors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new Cash Hub, which will allow locals to carry out banking transactions, opened its doors in Anstruther this week.

The Post Office operated Cash Hub launched on Wednesday, April 23 in the Lower Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2021, when the local branch of TSB closed there have been no banks or post office in the town and residents have had to travel to carry out financial transactions in person.

The new Cash Hub in Anstruther opened this week allowing locals to carry out financial transactions in person. (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)

The hub consists of a counter service where customers can carry out tasks including paying in cash and cheques, withdraw cash, check balances, pay utility bills and top up gas and electricity. Small businesses will also be able to access change giving services.

The Cash Hub is open from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, and is operated by the Post Office, although it does not offer traditional Post Office services such as selling stamps or sending parcels – these tasks will continue to be carried out by the Post Office van that visits the town throughout the week or at the branch in Pittenweem.

The hub will initially only be operating in the town for two years, so locals are being urged to use the services if they would like it to become permanent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, LINK – the interbank network tasked with assessing the cash needs of communities – recommended a Cash Hub for Anstruther.

Since January, East Neuk and Landward councillor Sean Dillon, has been working with Cash Access UK to find a suitable location for the hub – and the Lower Town Hall was chosen given its close proximity to the harbour and the businesses that operate there.

Councillor Dillon said: “Our community has struggled with the closure of vital local services including several banks and Post Offices in recent years and I see the opening of this Cash Hub as a step to reverse this decline in services for our rural community. I would like to thank my fellow trustees at the East Neuk Centre Trust for agreeing to house the new Cash Hub.

"The Cash Hub will be operated for an initial period of two years and if it proves popular, Cash Access UK will look to make it a more permanent service in Anstruther. Therefore I woudl urge all residents to make use of this service as much as possible to ensure that it becomes a permanent feature of our community.”