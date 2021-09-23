New chair appointed to lead Fife culture and arts organisation out of pandemic

OnFife has appointed a new chairman to lead the arts and culture organisation out of the pandemic.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 10:57 am

Esther Roberton replaces Dr David Caldwell, who is retiring.

She brings a wealth of governance experience to the post after previously serving as chair of NHS Lothian and NHS Fife board.

She also has extensive experience of running organisations, ranging from multi-million pound public organisations to small charities such as Edinburgh International Children’s Theatre Festival.

Esther Roberton, new chair of On Fife

With considerable networks, she sees the role of chair as an ambassadorial opportunity to promote Fife and its cultural strengths.

Esther said: “As Fifers we tend to underplay our achievements when we’ve actually got so much to shout about.

“I believe cultural services are an end in themselves for the benefit of everyone, and that they also make a significant contribution to the economy.

“I’m delighted to be joining the board of OnFife and excited at the prospect of leading it through the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

