Linda has been a board member with Kingdom since September 2015, and joint vice chairman for the last two years and succeeds Freya Lees who has stepped down after having served for five years.

Linda is also a member of Kingdom’s policy sub committee and in addition to being a Kingdom Housing Association board member has been a director with Kingdom’s subsidiary, Kingdom Support and Care, since 2018.

Having worked in the sector for over 30 years Linda is an experienced housing professional whose career has included front line service delivery, regulation, policy development and legislation and implementing new measures to improve housing standards at a national level.

Linda Leslie has been elected as the new chairman of Kingdom Housing Association.

Linda is passionate about the delivery of excellent customer services and the provision of high quality, affordable homes, which she feels is absolutely necessary to reduce poverty, enhance aspirations and help grow strong communities.

She said: “I am delighted and proud to be elected. I feel I have gained valuable experience at a strategic level over my last six years on the board and I look forward to adding to this through the role as chairman. Kingdom is an innovative organisation, with an ambitious strategic plan and I look forward to the part I can play in delivering this.

“I am really looking forward to continuing to work with Freya, Laurie, the other Board members, and the management team over the next year.”

Although Freya Lees has stepped down as chairman, she was elected as joint vice chairman at Kingdom’s October board meeting. Freya added: “I am very pleased that Linda has been elected as chairman. I feel her leadership, scrutiny skills and experience will be a great benefit to Kingdom.”

Meanwhile, Kingdom Housing Association’s payroll team has won the coveted In-house Payroll Team of the Year award at the Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals Annual

Excellence Awards.

The In-house Payroll Team of the Year award recognises the payroll team that has compelled their employer to recognise the important role that the department can play in improving the overall company performance, and not just perceive the department as a cost centre.

