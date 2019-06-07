New coffee shop opens in Guardbridge

An antiques and jewellery shop run by a Fife family for four generations, has launched a new expansion.

Malcolm Antiques and Collectibles welcomed Provost Jim Leishman to Guardbridge on Wednesday, as he officially opened their new coffee shop.

The shop offers customers hot drinks, light bites, home baking, cakes, scones and stunning views along the River Eden while they tuck in.

The expansion has meant the business has had to recruit new staff – it now has three full-time and three part-time staff – who have been employed locally.

Christine Malcolm, who owns the shop with her fiancée, John Muir, said they were “extremely excited” to be opening the coffee shop.

She added: “We’re so proud of what we’ve achieved. We love being in Guardbridge. We’ve had so much support.”

The expansion comes just a year-and-a-half after they moved into the shop, which can be found on Old St Andrews Road, next to the Guardbridge Inn.

The business was started in Elie by Christine’s grandmother.

“I’m third generation,” she said. “My daughter is involved as well. We’ve been here for a year-and-a-half and recently purchased the whole site.

“We felt there wasn’t really a coffee shop in Guardbridge.”

Christine said a highlight for customers will be being able to eat and drink at the shop’s ‘Garden of Eden’, overlooking the river.

“The view is amazing,” she added. “We have a terraced area so people can sit out and enjoy their coffee.”