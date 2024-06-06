New convenience store opens in heart of Kirkcaldy High Street
Nisa has refurbished the building at 180 High Street which was last used as a temporary base for the town’s library a decade ago. Eight staff have been employed in the store which sits within the heart of the pedestrianised zone.
The store operates seven days per week until late evening to give people a chance to shop after work. It stocks everything from groceries to newspapers, flowers, chocolates as well as bread and cakes. Its opening comes hot on the heels of the rebranding and upgrading of the old RS McColl shop to a Morrisons Daily outlet at the other end of the pedestrianised zone.
Imran Haqqan, who is running the new store, said: “We chose to have the shop on the High Street as we feel it was lacking a good convenience store. We want to help bring life back to the street as well.
“We feel everyone has to do their part to get our High Street great again - and this is ours. We will be offering a wide range of groceries such as newspapers, Tobacco, alcohol, fruit, veg, toys, snacks and chocolate, flowers, frozen and chilled food, toiletries, bread and cakes. We also have food to go, click and collect services, tango ice blast machine, costa machine, lottery and PayPoint.
“ We are open everyday 7:00pm to- 10:00pm. This also gives customers the chance to pop in after work as no other shops on the High Street are open as late.”
