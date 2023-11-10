A former sewing machine store in Fife has been transformed into a deli and larder.

The new Must Be Crackers store in Dunfermline's High Street (Pic: Submitted)

The new ‘Must Be Crackers’ outlet has moved into Dunfermline’s High Street where the former Dunfermline Sewing Machines store was based.

Owner, Aileen Wright has pledged to bring “great food, thoughtfully sourced” to the city, and offers fresh bread, British, Irish and continental cheeses, pastries and biscuits, teas and hot chocolate from The Wee Tea Company, chocolate from Gleneagles and even fizzy lemonade and ginger beer made in Glasgow,

Aileen, who also owns and runs Sew Yarn Crafty said, "The opening was just beyond any expectations I had, it was just so great. We're providing a product and a shopping experience that you would normally have to go to a bigger city to get.

“We are conscious of the pricing and people’s dietary needs, we have some really nice vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free options. We’re not just trying to sell to the wealthy cheese lover. We’ve got some great local produce and more to come, along with plenty of crackers.

“We aim to provide affordable luxury. Consistency in our information, customer service, supplier agreements and experience will set us apart. We will retail food items for the adventurous, aspirational ‘cook-at-home’ along with treats, delicacies and indulgences for the weekend or special occasions.

“Our location right in the centre of a busy High Street is one of our key advantages, offering us visibility, making us a talking point, and awarding us with free advertising opportunities via our The Must Be Crackers team has found tremendous support from customers and suppliers. It also got advice from Karen Cassells, Business Gateway Fife adviser.

