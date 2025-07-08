New era starts as former Fife opencast site transformed into green energy park

Commercial operations are set to start at a former opencast coal mine in Fife which has been redeveloped into a green energy park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westfield Energy Recovery Facility said the milestone comes after the official handover of the plant from construction to full-time operation carried out by Kanadevia Inova.

The latter’s operations team will manage the day-to-day running of the facility on behalf of the project company, Westfield Energy Recovery Limited (WERL) under a long-term operations and maintenance contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Built on the site of the former Westfield opencast coal mine, WERF is a state-of-the-art Energy from Waste (EfW) facility which represents a major step forward in delivering Scotland’s circular economy ambitions. Once fully operational, it will process up to 250,000 tonnes of residual, commercial and industrial waste annually, diverting it from landfill and using it to generate up to 24MW of reliable, baseload electricity for the local electricity grid – enough to power around 70,000 homes and businesses.

Westfield opencast has been transformed into a green energy park (Pic: Submitted)

Jonathan Heneghan, director of capital projects, said: Westfield ERF is a fantastic state-of-the-art facility, which will have a significant positive impact on the local economy. It is a monumental achievement which has involved hundreds of people over the last few years and will continue to provide further opportunities for local businesses.”

The three-year construction phase also brought significant economic benefits to the region, with over 3000 people working on-site throughout the build and a peak workforce of more than 540 construction specialists.

Now in operation, the facility has created over 30 permanent jobs and will continue to offer long-term procurement opportunities for local suppliers and contractors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WERF is one of the UK’s most efficient energy recovery facilities, featuring Kanadevia Inova’s proprietary reciprocating grate technology, high-efficiency boilers, and best-in-class flue gas cleaning systems. With a projected availability of 98%, the facility said it will operate to the highest environmental and emissions standards set out in its permit.

Hugh Crossley, chief executive of Equitix, added: "We are thrilled to announce the successful completion and commissioning of the Westfield ERF, a significant greenfield investment for Equitix.

“This achievement exemplifies the power of strong partnerships in creating value and making a positive impact locally."