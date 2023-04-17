News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
1 hour ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
5 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
5 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
6 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
6 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

New Fife business gets social media boost from Dragon’s Den star Theo Paphitis

A Fife candle making business has been given a boost by a message of support from Dragons Den star, Theo Paphitis.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 17th Apr 2023, 17:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 17:24 BST

Marmais Candles was one of six companies to be spotlighted by the BBC TV star and retail entrepreneur to his 500,000 followers on social media.

The Inverkeithing business was launched a year ago by Amy Morgan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marmais Candles are handmade using an eco-friendly concrete/resin material and hand-poured using natural soy wax. The candle vessel pots can then be reused for a number of things including plant pots, make up or pen holders.

Marmais Candles was launched by Amy Morgan.Marmais Candles was launched by Amy Morgan.
Marmais Candles was launched by Amy Morgan.
Most Popular

Paphitis set up the weekly ‘Small Business Sunday’ #SBS shout out in 2010 to help small businesses across the UK.Amy said: “I’ve only been in business a year and I still work out of my kitchen.

“It is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise my profile and Theo has recognised my hard work and helped spread the word about what I do to his following.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I have always known that one day I would like to have my own home décor business and seeing it grow every day is so exciting, especially winning SBS, it is such an achievement.”

And it could lead to further recognition from the entrepreneur.

Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

“My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Marmais Candles every success.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet on Twitter or do an Instagram post to him about their business on Sunday between 5:00pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8:00pm, and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.

Related topics:FifeBBC