Marmais Candles was one of six companies to be spotlighted by the BBC TV star and retail entrepreneur to his 500,000 followers on social media.

The Inverkeithing business was launched a year ago by Amy Morgan.

Marmais Candles are handmade using an eco-friendly concrete/resin material and hand-poured using natural soy wax. The candle vessel pots can then be reused for a number of things including plant pots, make up or pen holders.

Paphitis set up the weekly ‘Small Business Sunday’ #SBS shout out in 2010 to help small businesses across the UK.Amy said: “I’ve only been in business a year and I still work out of my kitchen.

“It is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise my profile and Theo has recognised my hard work and helped spread the word about what I do to his following.

“I have always known that one day I would like to have my own home décor business and seeing it grow every day is so exciting, especially winning SBS, it is such an achievement.”

And it could lead to further recognition from the entrepreneur.

Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

“My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Marmais Candles every success.”

