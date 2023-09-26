New Fife College campus unveils unique steel/timber construction
The scale of the development in Dunfermline means this new green approach has saved about 25% of the embodied carbon normally expected in a structure of this size. The campus is due to open in 2025.
The major project is on target to meet Scottish Government carbon targets as the country marks Scotland’s Climate Week - an annual event that encourages individuals, communities and businesses to come together to show support for tackling the climate emergency.
It is using a unique cross-laminated timber (CLT) as well as 95% recycled steel beams to achieve this saving. The measures were designed with structural engineers Woolgar Hunter.
Jim Metcalfe, Fife College principal, said: “Throughout the construction of the new campus, we have had a full commitment to the very latest low-energy and net-zero processes. The innovative construction design has been a huge part of this and it is exciting to see it, and the many other carbon-reducing processes come to life during the build phase.”
“We believe that this approach will not only ensure we meet Scottish Government carbon targets but also make the campus, and in turn the wider Fife region, a beacon of best practice in low carbon and circular construction.