News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

New Fife College campus unveils unique steel/timber construction

Fife College’s new state of the art campus is using a unique steel/timber construction - making it on course to meet Scottish Government carbon targets.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 26th Sep 2023, 21:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 21:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The scale of the development in Dunfermline means this new green approach has saved about 25% of the embodied carbon normally expected in a structure of this size. The campus is due to open in 2025.

The major project is on target to meet Scottish Government carbon targets as the country marks Scotland’s Climate Week - an annual event that encourages individuals, communities and businesses to come together to show support for tackling the climate emergency.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is using a unique cross-laminated timber (CLT) as well as 95% recycled steel beams to achieve this saving. The measures were designed with structural engineers Woolgar Hunter.

The new Fife College Dunfermline campus (Pic: Submitted)The new Fife College Dunfermline campus (Pic: Submitted)
The new Fife College Dunfermline campus (Pic: Submitted)
Most Popular

Jim Metcalfe, Fife College principal, said: “Throughout the construction of the new campus, we have had a full commitment to the very latest low-energy and net-zero processes. The innovative construction design has been a huge part of this and it is exciting to see it, and the many other carbon-reducing processes come to life during the build phase.”

“We believe that this approach will not only ensure we meet Scottish Government carbon targets but also make the campus, and in turn the wider Fife region, a beacon of best practice in low carbon and circular construction.

Related topics:Scottish GovernmentFife CollegeDunfermlineScotlandFife