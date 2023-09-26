Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The scale of the development in Dunfermline means this new green approach has saved about 25% of the embodied carbon normally expected in a structure of this size. The campus is due to open in 2025.

The major project is on target to meet Scottish Government carbon targets as the country marks Scotland’s Climate Week - an annual event that encourages individuals, communities and businesses to come together to show support for tackling the climate emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is using a unique cross-laminated timber (CLT) as well as 95% recycled steel beams to achieve this saving. The measures were designed with structural engineers Woolgar Hunter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Fife College Dunfermline campus (Pic: Submitted)

Jim Metcalfe, Fife College principal, said: “Throughout the construction of the new campus, we have had a full commitment to the very latest low-energy and net-zero processes. The innovative construction design has been a huge part of this and it is exciting to see it, and the many other carbon-reducing processes come to life during the build phase.”