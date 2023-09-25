Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The local authority’s economic development team created its “Fit for Defence’’ programme to help companies access and operate within the highly competitive defence industry.

MRS Training & Rescue, Ductform HFE, Fyneside Developments Ltd, Eurospray, Keela International, Contract Solutions Ltd, Quality Precision Electronics Ltd and Foodmek Ltd all enrolled on the programme to help prepare their businesses to access and increase their market share within the sector.Developed in collaboration with Make UK Defence, the programme was specifically designed to address the unique needs and challenges faced by businesses in the defence sector. It included an initial workshop to raise awareness of the defence sector, followed by individual business health checks. The companies involved will continue to benefit from ongoing support.

Pamela Stevenson, service manager for economic development, said: “We are thrilled to see the positive outcomes. By providing tailored support and connecting businesses with industry specialists, we have enabled eight Fife-based businesses to prepare and access the highly competitive defence market. This achievement demonstrates the potential of collaboration and highlights Fife's capabilities in the defence sector."

Eight businesses have been helped by the new initiative (Pic: Fife Council)

Russell Dillon, representing Quality Precision Electronics, has already experienced the advantages of participating in the programme.He said: "The support and information we've received from Fife Council and Make UK's Fit for Defence programme has helped us to land a new verbal contract with the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and enhance our network within the defence sector. Fife Council has been very proactive in getting Fife business out there and we look forward to continuing working and growing in Fife.”