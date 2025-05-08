New Fife housing development honours WWII pilot with street name

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work has started on a new housing development in a Fife town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muir Homes is building 37 new homes on a vacant brownfield site in Dalgety Bay. The development, known as Swordfish Drive, will have 26 three, four and five bedroom homes for sale and 11 homes for affordable rent. Prices start from £265,000.

The development is named after the Swordfish fighter plane that flew from the site, then known as RNAS Donibristle, during WWI and WWII. The street will be named Parr Place after local man Petty Officer Frederick Parr, one of seven men killed in March 1943 when his plane crashed shortly after take-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muir Group, the parent company of Muir Homes, has been based at nearby Inverkeithing since 1973, and the development supports Muir Group’s regeneration ambitions and its goals to contribute to the local economy.

An aerial view of the development in Dalgety Bay (Pic: Submitted)

Martin Smith, chief executive, commented: “There is considerable demand for housing in this attractive and desirable area. As well as providing much needed homes, I am very pleased that this development will make a further significant economic contribution to the local area, including the creation of a footpath to the existing shops.

“These new homes will be completed to the highest standard and will use quality materials from our timber systems factory in Inverkeithing. I am thoroughly looking forward to seeing these homes become part of a thriving community.”

The site is currently scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.