New Fife start-up’s workshops for business to tap into nature & mindful practice

Wild Workforce is running the event set in the grounds of Falkland Estate on several dates this month. The company was founded by Clare Stephen has a diverse background in law, trade unionism and HR,as well as boasting skills in forest school learning.

Having direct experience of how mental health can impact workplaces, she decided to combine her employment knowledge with her expertise in the field of forest school leadership to bring together Wild Workforce’s vision. Her workshops are open to public, third and private sector organisations and businesses.

As the UK marks Mental Health Awareness Week - which this year focuses on anxiety - she said: “Mental wellbeing is such a critical part of business resilience. There is a real opportunity for employers to introduce evidence-based tools, including accessing nature and mindfulness, into the working environment not only to support wellbeing but to improve performance. My experience as a forest school leader was part of the evolution towards creating Wild Workforce. These workshops take some of the skills and approaches from that discipline, tailoring them to the workplace and the employee life-cycle."

Wild Workforce founder Clare Stephen has direct experience of how mental health impacts workplaces. (Pic Heartland Media and PR)