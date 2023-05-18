News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase

New Fife start-up’s workshops for business to tap into nature & mindful practice

An innovative Fife-based start-up is set to run its first workshops for businesses to tap into the power of nature and mindful practice to help them bolster the mental wellbeing of their workers.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th May 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 11:47 BST

Wild Workforce is running the event set in the grounds of Falkland Estate on several dates this month. The company was founded by Clare Stephen has a diverse background in law, trade unionism and HR,as well as boasting skills in forest school learning.

Having direct experience of how mental health can impact workplaces, she decided to combine her employment knowledge with her expertise in the field of forest school leadership to bring together Wild Workforce’s vision. Her workshops are open to public, third and private sector organisations and businesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As the UK marks Mental Health Awareness Week - which this year focuses on anxiety - she said: “Mental wellbeing is such a critical part of business resilience. There is a real opportunity for employers to introduce evidence-based tools, including accessing nature and mindfulness, into the working environment not only to support wellbeing but to improve performance. My experience as a forest school leader was part of the evolution towards creating Wild Workforce. These workshops take some of the skills and approaches from that discipline, tailoring them to the workplace and the employee life-cycle."

Wild Workforce founder Clare Stephen has direct experience of how mental health impacts workplaces. (Pic Heartland Media and PR)Wild Workforce founder Clare Stephen has direct experience of how mental health impacts workplaces. (Pic Heartland Media and PR)
Wild Workforce founder Clare Stephen has direct experience of how mental health impacts workplaces. (Pic Heartland Media and PR)
Most Popular

Wild Workforce will provide businesses with tailored support to encourage use of outdoor spaces. Long term employee absence will also be a focus of the company. To find out more, or book workshops visit: https://www.wildworkforce.com/

Related topics:FifeMental Health Awareness Week