New five-star St Andrews hotel gives preview of ‘unique food and drink’ offering

Seaton House - formerly known as Scores Hotel - will open its doors in February to its Ondine Oyster & Grill restaurant, a name synonymous with dining in Edinburgh.

With the hotel situated near the first tee of the iconic Old Course, the contemporary dining room will have its feature Oyster Bar on one side while offering stunning views of West Sands Beach and the Fife coastline from the other.

Ondine Oyster & Grill will also feature original artwork and a showstopping bar, but its seafood promises to be the star of the show, with diners able to watch chefs shuck and shell some of the finest oysters in the world. It will be led by owner and founder Roy Brett who will also curate the menu served in a second restaurant, known as The Board Room. It will have a circular table in the centre to encourage effortless conversation between guests.

Regular guests will also be treated to their own whisky locker, where their favourite tipple can be stored for their return.

Roy said: “We have a desire to showcase the best of Scotland’s produce at the hotel, and we will ensure that Seaton House will provide an unmatched experience. Guests will be treated to à la carte and all-day dining using the finest locally sourced ingredients and expertly selected wines and whiskies. We are proud to be opening in St Andrews, and with our upcoming relocation in Edinburgh, it’s shaping up to be a fantastic year. We can’t wait to get started and open our doors”

Euan McGlashan, global co-founder and chief executive officer of hotel operator, Valor Hospitality Partners said: “When Seaton House opens its doors, guests will enjoy a highly personalised level of service at Ondine Oyster & Grill, The Board Room, Old Tom’s Bar and throughout the hotel.

“It will build on Scotland’s world-renowned welcoming hospitality and warm, local spirit, with a truly exceptional culinary experience. We are restoring a St Andrews landmark that will reclaim its place in the heart of the community and the incredible food and beverage offerings are for guests and locals alike.”

Seaton House will have 42 luxury bedrooms including six suites and three junior suites.