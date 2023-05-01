New gallery in heart of Culross shares a love of art and hand-made crafts

The historic village of Culross, where the major series was partly filmed, is now the domain of a Gallery with new owners. Kirsty Muir and Michele Daykin who are both jewellers who share a love of art and hand-made crafts in their many forms.

The Gallery is situated next to the Pottery and Café already in existing in the building at Sandhaven in Culross.

Kirsty said: “When we took over the Gallery, we wanted to widen its offering. We also exhibit work by other contemporary artists and have a great choice of artwork and gifts including paintings, glass work, candles, ceramics and jewellery.

The gallery in Culross

“We are also able to exhibit our artwork in the lovely Biscuit Café upstairs, so it works very well. Having the pottery business next door to us brings a sense of an Artists Hub to the village and we hope to create a Culross Arts Festival in the future and run events throughout the year. We look forward to welcoming visitors and the local community to the Gallery.”

Karen Cassells, business adviser at Business Gateway Fife, said, “This is an exciting addition to the Culross tourism offering and Kirsty and Michele have the passion and vision to make it a success.

