New gift card launching across Fife to promote 'shop local' message

Fife Council is supporting the rollout of the new Scotland Loves Local Gift Card- helping power the region’s economic fightback from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cllr. Altany Craik, convener economy, tourism. strategic planning & Transportation, said: “The Gift Card has the potential to drive significant spending across the region - helping secure jobs and build a more sustainable, vibrant future for communities and people.

“We encourage all businesses and merchants to sign up to receive payments via the Fife Loves Local Gift Card.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Helen Law, Aileen Wright of Sew Yarn Crafty, Cllr Altany Craik

"This is the perfect way for people to show their support for all that their local businesses have done for them since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The Fife Gift Card is one of 32 across Scotland, each unique to a region.

Sew Yarn Crafty, a haberdashery shop located in the heart of Dunfermline High Street, is one of the first business to join the scheme, which is free for businesses.

Aileen Wright, co-owner, said: "The public had their eyes opened as to how important it is to support their local economy during the pandemic. I'm right behind anything that harnesses that enthusiasm and encourages folk to get into their town, High Street and independent businesses to see all that we have to offer."

Cllr. Helen Law, Convener, City of Dunfermline Area Committee, said: "We are pleased to support this initiative as part of the post-pandemic recovery process.

" I would call on more businesses to register to accept this gift card, which is designed to encourage the people of Fife to support their local businesses in these tough times."

The significant show of support for local businesses across Fife is being delivered by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) - the organisation spearheading the Scotland Loves Local Campaign.

For more information about the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card - including how to sign up - go to www.lovelocal.scot/giftcard

The Gift Card scheme is a partnership with Perth-based fintech specialist Miconex.

STP and Miconex are working with Fife Council to launch the regional gift card, with the first year of costs being met by the Scottish Government as part of its £10 million of support for Scotland Loves Local. There are no registration costs for businesses, and payments are processed as part of the Mastercard network.

The call to businesses to sign up is backed by Scotland’s Minister for Community Wealth, Tom Arthur MSP.

He said: “The Gift Card is an efficient way to encourage spend and drive sales growth in our local economies.”

Phil Prentice, STP chief officer, said: “We can’t wait to see people using their region’s gift card, whether that be while out shopping, meeting friends for a coffee or meal - or making a day of it and doing it all.

"This is an ideal way of supporting the brilliant businesses in our communities.