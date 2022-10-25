Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish on Crossgate, Cupar after a career spanning 30 years in social care in local government.

Tracey wanted to run a business that matched her healthy and fit lifestyle.

From wraps, bagels, smoothies to soups, salads and baked potatoes, she wants to encourage people of all ages to try a healthier takeaway option.

She said: “More people than ever are looking for a healthier option for breakfast, lunch and snacks.

“Our menu is continually evolving and we can now offer a variety of fresh and tasty breakfast and lunch options that customers can pre-order for collection. Every ingredient is carefully selected for a balanced, healthy diet.”

Tracey’s new venture was supported by Business Gateway Fife.

Shona Morrison, adviser, accessed Net Zero grant for a more energy efficient fridge and dishwasher, along with some LED lighting.

She was also successful in securing some IEE (Integrated Employer Engagement) City Partnership funding, enabling Tracey to extend opening hours, create a pre-order facility and delivery service, assist staff training and uniform costs.

Catherine Bartle, Business Gateway Fife’s HR adviser, gave Tracey important contract and employment advice. She now employs a full-time chef and two part time employees.

Catherine commented: “Tracey has created an excellent business model that fills a niche in the busy Cupar Town Centre.

