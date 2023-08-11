News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show

New holiday homes in St Andrews launch with 100% occupancy

Fife’s tourism sector has received a welcome boost this summer thanks to a new development of holiday homes in St Andrews.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 15:53 BST

Fourteen new Castaway Sands homes have officially been unveiled at Abbeyford Leisure’s flagship St Andrews Holiday Park resort.

Set on the hillside at Kinkell Braes with views towards East Sands and St Andrews Bay, each home comes complete with a covered veranda and electric car charging point as standard. The two- and three-bedroom properties form part of the Spires View development created exclusively for holiday guests. North East Fife’s MP and MSP – Scottish Liberal Democrats Wendy Chamberlain and Willie Rennie - officially unveiled the holiday homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Rennie said, “It was great to see Abbeyford Leisure’s latest development. North East Fife is a top tourism destination and high-quality accommodation like this is essential to making the most of that potential.”

North East Fife's MSP and MP - Scottish Liberal Democrats Willie Rennie and Wendy Chamberlain, with Abbeyford Leisure's Kevan Lodge, Bryan Simpson, Michael O'Reilly and Peter Davies (Pic: Submitted)North East Fife's MSP and MP - Scottish Liberal Democrats Willie Rennie and Wendy Chamberlain, with Abbeyford Leisure's Kevan Lodge, Bryan Simpson, Michael O'Reilly and Peter Davies (Pic: Submitted)
North East Fife's MSP and MP - Scottish Liberal Democrats Willie Rennie and Wendy Chamberlain, with Abbeyford Leisure's Kevan Lodge, Bryan Simpson, Michael O'Reilly and Peter Davies (Pic: Submitted)
Most Popular

Ms Chamberlain added, “St Andrews welcomes tens of thousands of visitors every year and there is a need for more of this type of accommodation across Fife. The benefit to the local economy of low-impact developments such as this cannot be underestimated.”

The new homes have already hit 100% occupancy across consecutive weeks during the Scottish summer holidays.

Kevan Lodge, Abbeyford Leisure director, said, “We welcome a host of different guests to our Fife holiday parks each year including golfers, families and couples. We’re delighted to add this latest range of Castaway homes to our portfolio which will not only help meet the needs of guests from Scotland and the UK, but also those coming from further afield.”

Abbeyford Leisure has operated holiday parks in Fife for over 40 years,

Related topics:FifeWendy ChamberlainSt AndrewsWillie Rennie