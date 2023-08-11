Fourteen new Castaway Sands homes have officially been unveiled at Abbeyford Leisure’s flagship St Andrews Holiday Park resort.

Set on the hillside at Kinkell Braes with views towards East Sands and St Andrews Bay, each home comes complete with a covered veranda and electric car charging point as standard. The two- and three-bedroom properties form part of the Spires View development created exclusively for holiday guests. North East Fife’s MP and MSP – Scottish Liberal Democrats Wendy Chamberlain and Willie Rennie - officially unveiled the holiday homes.

Mr Rennie said, “It was great to see Abbeyford Leisure’s latest development. North East Fife is a top tourism destination and high-quality accommodation like this is essential to making the most of that potential.”

North East Fife's MSP and MP - Scottish Liberal Democrats Willie Rennie and Wendy Chamberlain, with Abbeyford Leisure's Kevan Lodge, Bryan Simpson, Michael O'Reilly and Peter Davies (Pic: Submitted)

Ms Chamberlain added, “St Andrews welcomes tens of thousands of visitors every year and there is a need for more of this type of accommodation across Fife. The benefit to the local economy of low-impact developments such as this cannot be underestimated.”

The new homes have already hit 100% occupancy across consecutive weeks during the Scottish summer holidays.

Kevan Lodge, Abbeyford Leisure director, said, “We welcome a host of different guests to our Fife holiday parks each year including golfers, families and couples. We’re delighted to add this latest range of Castaway homes to our portfolio which will not only help meet the needs of guests from Scotland and the UK, but also those coming from further afield.”