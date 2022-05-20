New home for family run Fife estate agent

Since launching in September 2020, Home Sweet Home Estate Agents have been helping people buy and sell their homes from offices in Kirkcaldy’s John Smith Business Park.

But today (Friday) the team opens the doors to their new office at 86 High Street in Markinch.

It marks the start of a new chapter for Scott Galloway, who set up the Fife branch of Home Sweet Home after spending 20 years working with a nationwide company.

From left, Franki Cummings, of Bee Mortgage Wise, Scott & Shona Galloway of Home Sweet Home Estate Agents. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Now, working alongside wife Shona, the business has gone from strength to strength in the last 18 months and he feels the time is right for the next step.

And they are not doing it on their own, as sharing the new office space is Bee Mortgage Wise.

Owned by Franki Cummings, the mortgage, protection and insurance advice business was launched in 2020.

Scott said: “Business has been going well and people really like that it’s a family run business.

"Until now we’ve been running from the business centre, but the opportunity came up for a front facing shop and we couldn’t say no.

“This is just the next evolution of us as we move forward and it’s a really exciting time.

"It’s great to have Franki coming into the office with us.

"Franki and I have worked together in the past and with her working on her own it felt like a great opportunity to come under one roof and offer a complete package.”

Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth will officially open the new office this afternoon.

The move for Home Sweet Home Estate Agents comes after it recently won gold in the British Property Awards for Kirkcaldy for the second consecutive year.

The awards focus on customer service levels and Scott was delighted to win again.

He said: “This means so much to our local, independent, family run business doing exactly what it says on the tin and continuing to go above and beyond for our wonderful customers.”