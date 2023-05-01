New home for lifesaving defibrillator after funding from Fife Ethylene Plant

After public access arrangements at Craigencalt Farm changed, the defibrillator, which had previously resided in one of the outbuildings there, found itself without a home. ExxonMobil stepped in to provide new, safe accommodation for the equipment in the form of a special cabinet which is kept at a suitable temperature necessary for the functioning of the defibrillator.

And the machine, originally provided by the Craigencalt Rural Community Trust through a grant from the British Heart Foundation, is now fully operational once again on the walls of the Canoe Club building on the shores of Kinghorn Loch.

Alasdair McIver, chairman of the trust, said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, the defibrillator lost its indoor housing site just as the coldest part of the year was approaching. We decided that the time was right to relocate it closer to where the majority of people were likely to see it. The cost of that move was beyond our means, but ExxonMobil was quick to promise funding. Without the heated housing the defib could have been withdrawn from service for months. Watersports enthusiasts, walkers passing by the loch and everyone living and working in the locality are very grateful to Exxon Mobil for ensuring the lifesaving equipment remained available.”

Marilyn Edwards of the Craigencalt Rural Community Trust and Tom Antram, Communications Consultant at Fife Ethylene Plant with the defibrillator at Kinghorn Loch.