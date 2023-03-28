The long-standing office in Park Place has been completely transformed to create new work spaces and conference facilities for businesses to use.

Park Place Business Hub was officially launched earlier this month, and already has a core of tenants.

The idea of creating a professional business hub with like-minded businesses working co-operatively together came after the long-standing tenant vacatced the building last August.

The former office in Park Place, Kirkcaldy, has been transformed into a business hub (Pics: 9AM Media)

The building, owned by DWC Buildings Ltd underwent a complete make-over and fully fitted out with work spaces which can be used for hot desking as well as private offices for rent, along with a conference room.

Its flexibility means the upper floor can also be changed to fit any presentation of event a business may want to run.And with office space in the town centre at a premium, it will also offer businesses a base to use close to the nearby High Street.

Already businesses with out of town locations have considered it for meetings with clients, while anyone working from home can use its hot desk facilities.

The existing tenants have already benefited from the special networking environment that’s been created by sharing this newly created space.

A spokesperson for DWC said: “The hub offers lettable office space with access to a fantastic conference room in addition to a “conference space” all housed on the building’s first floor. When not being utilised for events the conference area can/will be set up offering hot desks rentable, when available, by the hour.

“In addition, for companies who do not need separate space there is the option to be a part of the network based at the hub by way of an associate membership. This will allow limited use of meeting rooms and networking opportunities with the members/tenants of the hub for a small monthly fee.

“We are very excited to bring this to Kirkcaldy town centre and hope in a small way it can help regenerate the business community in the town.