New interactive simulation game to boost enterprise learning of young Fifers
A new interactive simulation game based around economy, energy and social management, is being developed by Fife Council to boost the enterprise learning of young Fifers.
The local authority’s economic development and employability team, with funding from Interreg RIGHT Project, has awarded a contract to App developer, Mardles, to create Race to Zero, an augmented reality game.
It’s aimed at school-aged users between 12 and 16 to help them understand the different approaches to problem solving, business and the environment.
The game will ask young people to make a sequence of decisions, which takes their community to a zero carbon energy use, happy population, as well as being economically stable. Each session is approximately 40 minutes, ensuring it fits within class time.
Councillor Altany Craik, economy convenor, said: “This is an exciting step forward in engaging high school pupils in enterprising activities.
"By combining the latest technology with an environmentally responsible approach to business, Fife’s young people will be challenged on a range of issues.
"Without question, this will develop key skills, whilst providing our young people with the confidence to succeed.”
Ann Camus, enterprise and business development manager at Fife Council, said: “Augmented reality is a valuable way of transforming self-learning for young people.
"Through Race to Zero, we hope that by presenting key moments in an immersive and engaging manner, pupils will be challenged, as they try to complete the game, whilst thinking about their actions, as they strive to have every home and business in the game using renewable energy, whilst being as profitable as possible.”