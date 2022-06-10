New jobs and opportunities as a Fife business park gets funding boost

Almost £715,000 has been allocated from the LRP’s £10 million fund to bolster what’s available at Levenmouth Business Park, with seven new employment units – comprising 753 sqaure metres of business space – being developed in a prime location.

The site is not only close to the proposed Leven and Cameron Bridge train stations, and will therefore benefit from active travel routes and other sustainable travel options, but the new units will be heated and built to a higher specification, making Levenmouth Business Park an attractive proposition for a wide range of business occupiers and their employees.

Around 25 jobs are expected to be created as a direct result of the new units, while construction itself is estimated to create at least 26 additional jobs.

The new business park will be ina prime location to benefit from the new Levenmouth rail link.

Pamela Stevenson, Fife Council’s economic development service manager, said the new units will complement Levenmouth’s existing business base and will benefit businesses wishing tom relocate and take advantage of the enhanced rail accessibility.

“This project is a clear illustration of the economic development commitments to and within Mid Fife," she said. “It also, locally, aligns with the Levenmouth Local Community Plan and provides opportunity for existing and new business growth, which in time will create additional jobs and skills.

“This will help, it is hoped, to ensure that business occupiers will benefit from sustainable travel options for visitors and staff in addition to assisting in increasing use of the railway line itself.”

Located just 1.3km of the proposed Cameron Bridge rail station, the new business park also provides opportunity for occupiers within the proposed employment units to increase sustainable travel patterns and will therefore serve to encourage higher patronage by modes such as foot, wheeling, cycle or bus.