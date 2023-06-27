News you can trust since 1871
New juice bar launches at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre

A new juice bar has opened at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:39 BST

Raw Pressed launched this week, selling cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and healthy foods as well as nutritional snacks and protein shakes.

It is owned by Ryan Fair who runs a successful juice bar in St Andrews. He has teamed up with Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, which manages the region’s leisure centres, for this new venture.The juice bar is located opposite the reception area in Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre.

Ryan said: "We want to offer customers options who align with their fitness and wellness goals and partnering with Fife Sports and Leisure Trust provides a great platform. Our food and drinks are packed with nutrition and bursting with flavour.”

Thew new juice bar at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre (Pic: Submitted)Thew new juice bar at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre (Pic: Submitted)
Thew new juice bar at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre (Pic: Submitted)
Paul Burke, commercial and business development manager at the trust said: "We believe Raw Pressed will enhance our overall customer experience and create a more health-conscious community. We look forward to the exciting opportunities this partnership will bring."

