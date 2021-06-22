Blend Juice Bars will offer up delicious healthy juices, smoothies, and Italian ice cream for people in the Lang Toun made from 100 per cent natural ingredients with no artificial colourings or flavours.

The business is the brainchild of partners, Skye Melvin (31) and Liam Kinnaird (29), who already have a Blend Juice Bar in Aberdeen.

The couple will be serving up low fat treats such as the Strawberry Splash, which is made with strawberries, apple juice, bananas, and fat free vanilla yoghurt, and the Cookie Monster, made with low fat milk, cookies, bananas, and fat free yoghurt.

Skye Melvin and Liam Kinnaird.

Skye, who has five years experience in the juice bar industry, said: “Liam and I both love juices and smoothies so we decided to open our own bar.

Blend Juice Bar will be opening next month.

"We have had a bar in Aberdeen for a few months and things are going good so we wanted to expand.

"We chose Kirkcaldy because there isn’t anything like our bar in the area – the closest juice bars to Fife is either Dundee or Stirling.

"We want to give the people of Kirkcaldy a healthy option asides from other takeaways in the area that may be unhealthy.

"What makes us different from other juice bars is that we don’t use any concentrated juice, everything is 100 per cent fresh and natural.”

A Strawberry Splash smoothie.

As well as providing juice, smoothies, and ice cream, the couple will also be taking on employees once the shop is up and running.

"We are hoping to be open in the first week of July, and when we are settled we will be looking to take on three to four employees,” Skye said.

"We will also be offering a 25 per cent discount to school kids and college students, as well as a 25 per cent discount to NHS workers, carers, and emergency service employees.

"It’s so exciting that we’ll be open soon and are looking forward to it, we really like Kirkcaldy, the beach is lovely and everyone on the High Street has been really nice to us.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/blendjuicebars

