New Kirkcaldy bar inspired by old downtown New York opens in the High Street

Alfie’s, based at 50 High Street, opened its doors at the start of the month.

The new bar and kitchen is based in the premises, which was formerly the Tipsy Cow, in Kirkcaldy’s west end. Before that it was perhaps best known as Bar Itza.

Licensee Lauren Hutchison, from Kinghorn, revealed her idea for the pub comes from a famous American city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Licensee Lauren Hutchison with her staff at newly opened Alfie's in Kirkcaldy High St. Pic: Scott Louden.

“Alfie’s was born from an idea inspired by an old downtown New York traditional bar from prohibition days, which seemed appropriate after the past two years of lockdowns, she said.

“It has taken us around eight weeks to turn the site around… and two weeks ago Alfie’s was born.

“We are a classic old pub, which serves great beers, wines and spirits along with quality cocktails, all with a touch of class!“Alfie’s is a predominantly wet-led establishment that serves good old traditional rustic food. Somewhere relaxing for a pint, coffee, a bite to eat and the newspapers during the day.“Our screens will be showing sports from around the globe.”

Licensee Lauren Hutchison with her staff at newly opened Alfie's in Kirkcaldy High St. Pic: Scott Louden.

Lauren continued: “We appeal to the more mature and discerning of the High Street clientele, there are plenty establishments these days that the youngsters can enjoy, however we are an all inclusive venue and welcome everyone.”

The 24-year-old became licensee of the premises at the start of the year with a vision of providing something a little different in the town centre.

Lauren, who has many years of experience in the industry and ran a nightclub and country pub prior to opening Alfie’s, revealed what her new bar offers: “Upstairs we have two brand new competition pool tables, a quality darts board, gaming machines, a huge projector screen and we have a new in-house Sonos surround sound system which will create the most amazing atmosphere for the sporting events shown.“We have a terrace on the top floor which has tremendous views of the forth and esplanade.”

Licensee Lauren Hutchison with her staff at newly opened Alfie's in Kirkcaldy High St. Pic: Scott Louden.

READ MORE: Councillors veto developer’s bid for luxury homes on Fife coastline

She said feedback from locals has been very positive so far and explained where the pub’s name came from.

“We have had such a lovely response from everyone in our first week of trading, we are so delighted that we have appealed to so many already.“It is lovely to bring a little smile to people in a pub environment after such a long two years.“We came up with the name Alfie’s as we were looking for something traditional and also embracing. My office manager came up with Alfie’s which is the name of her lovely wee pug – he will be our mascot!”She added: “I am very much looking forward to this new challenge and the road ahead, it is an exciting time.

"We will be evolving Alfie’s as we go, there are so many interesting bits and bobs around the pub and we will keep adding so there is always something new to catch people’s eyes/interest when they pop in.