A new business networking group has got off to a flying start with a packed inaugural meeting, and a growing Facebook page.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkcaldy Collective was launched by Nicolle Mullen to bring organisations together and find ways of supporting each other. She launched with a first gathering at The Steadings last week which saw a packed room buzz with discussion and debate. Her Facebook page is also growing with almost 150 members already on board.

Nicolle runs Travel Your World With Nicolle, and was motivated to reach other to other businesses to get her name better known. The Facebook page is now home to a host of businesses, creatives and organisations across the Lang Toun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicolle explained: “There are so many brilliant businesses and spaces across Kirkcaldy and so many go un-noticed. If we can get everyone together and help each other and collaborate they it can only be to everyone’s benefit. The Facebook page has so many different businesses which is fantastic - that’s the aim - and they are not just from the town centre, but across the whole of the town. We have about 140 members and more are joining on a daily basis.

Nicolle Mullen (top left) at the launch of the new Kirkcaldy Collective networking group (Pics: ADHD Media UK)

“The more people who join and come to networking events then the more we can support each other. I hope it continues to grow. Collaboration is an amazing way forward- we are trying to work together to make something bigger and better for all.”

Last week’s introductory meeting was hailed a big success, with plans for more events to follow, while posts from individual members continue to appear on the social media platform.

Nicolle’s next event is themed around wellbeing, with plans to take it to a town centre venue, and it will be followed by more face to face networking events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m aiming to have them on a monthly basis,” she said. “I liked the start we made and the vibe, but I know Friday evening doesn’t suit everyone so may look at a more informal midweek afternoon as well. The events can also be in different spaces which then helps to promote their availability to businesses and organisations within the community.”