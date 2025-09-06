New Kirkcaldy town centre business opens with canapes and Prosecco

The doors to a new business are set to open in Kirkcaldy town centre.

Grande Dreams has moved into the building at 395 High Street which was previously a pub.

The venue at the harbour was most recently the Candy Bar and the short-lived Independent Gin And Cocktail Bar. Many locals will know it better as the former Royal Scot pub which then became Brodies.

The doors to the new party supplies and wedding event/decor business open today (September 6) at midday.

The new Grande Designs business opens in Kirkcaldy town centre (Pic: Facebook)

Owned by Colin and Margaret Smart, it previously operated out of Mitchelston Industrial Estate, and made the move to the High Street after securing planning permission from Fife Council.

Grande Dreams opened in 2021 and expanded by taking over another local company, and has continued to go from strength to strength.

The shop is managed by Carlie Wallace and her team, and the opening will be marked with canapés, Prosecco and a couple of surprise guests.