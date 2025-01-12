New lease of life for historic Kinghorn pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the oldest buildings in the Royal Burgh of Kinghorn, the historic Auld Hoose public house, has been brought back to life and into the 21st century through major investment by local businessman, Scott Henderson of B&L Barrs Ltd and his business partners, since they took over five years ago.

Dating back to the 16th century, the buildings were originally made up of three houses. In 1831, when Rachel Darnay purchased the property from John Balmain, that saw the start of an exciting new future for ‘The Hoose’.

Rachel was married to David Duncan and their daughter-in-law Betsy, it’s believed, was the first landlady to sell alcohol from this building as a Tavern Keeper.

Roll on almost 200 years later, and the Auld Hoose is still serving the local community. The manager, Karen Begg, started there as a barmaid there 29 years ago, with other staff members being there even longer.

The Auld Hoose, Kinghorn

Businessman Scott Henderson has a vision to put the Auld Hoose back on the map. The flat above the pub was bought over and renovated into a high quality, beautiful three-bedroomed holiday apartment complete with private chillout gardens and a hot tub.

They regularly welcome international guests from Australia, Europe to the USA, and there are plans to create more accommodation in the future.

Business adviser Catherine Bartle, a client of Business Gateway Fife, was able to help secure a business efficiency grant to purchase replacement windows, internal doors, loft insulation and LED lighting throughout the pub.

Welcoming

Catherine said: “The changes made will make a significant impact on energy bills. Scott and his team are creating a warm, welcoming environment for locals and visitors and the business should go from strength to strength.”

Scott has since turned the old lounge into the ‘Wee Hoose’ with attractive new furniture and furnishings and heating system. This venue is available to hire for special events whether corporate, weddings, birthdays or funerals.

In addition, Scott is in discussion with a whisky blender to design an Auld Hoose whisky and put it on the whisky trail for whisky tasting. For the last two years, local patrons, Ron Haldane and Brian Nairn, have run open mic nights once a month and through raffles have raised over £3,000 to date for local charities.

Scott said: “These guys have been amazing. They recently joined forces with the charity, Downs Syndrome Scotland, and arranged a fun run which raised £800. The Proclaimers even heard about their efforts and sent them a video message."

He added: "The staff here are worth their weight in gold. They are so loyal and committed. It is my dream to bring back the Auld Hoose to its authentic, original self, while offering modern hospitality and be central to the local community, supporting it where we can.

"We are on the Fife Coastal Path route and close to the beach and railway station, perfectly placed for a visit or stay.”

The business has recently received planning permission to create an outside smoking area. Linn Williamson, tourism officer at Welcome to Fife, met with Scott and added: “I was delighted to signpost Scott to key tourism websites and will introduce him to the Tourism Associations, and will work with him to improve business visibility on the Fife Coastal Path.”

