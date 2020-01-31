New lifestyle store and cafe to open in Fife town

A lifestyle concept store and cafe will open in St Andrews next month.

Spoiled Life, the first store set up by the owners of nearby Spoiled Hairdressing, will open its doors on Tuesday, selling a range of home accessories, furniture and jewellery which have been carefully selected.

The selection of brands available in store includes independent designers, such as House Doctor and Rachel Entwhistle, alongside well-established names, like Jonathan Ward and Melody Rose.

An upstairs cafe will offer a selection of teas and coffees, as well as cakes and breakfast foods, which can be enjoyed inside or taken out.

Lucy Easton, manager, said the store could also run a service in the future if people needed help designing their home.

There are also plans to host guest talks in the future, giving the public the chance to hear from designers. Local designers could also be invited to sell their products.

“This is the first store,” said Lucy. “The store became available. We are all based in St Andrews.

“There’s nothing like this store in St Andrews.

“It is a great tourist town, great student town, a vibrant market town.”

The new store can be found at 15 Greyfriars Garden.