New look as Tesco revamps Fife store to mark anniversary in town

A Fife supermarket has been given a seven-figure refurbishment to mark its 31st year in town.

Tesco unveiled the new look at its Dalgety Bay store this week. Improvements include modernised interiors, energy-efficient fridges, freezers and lighting, an enhanced fresh fruit and vegetable aisle and a new dedicated bakery station. New equipment has also been installed at the checkouts, while outside, the car park has been fully repainted.

The investment has allowed the store team to make better use of space in store, introducing more dedicated aisles for items such as non-food goods and adding more shelving space for locally sourced products.

From September 11, customers will also benefit from a new online shopping delivery service via the Whoosh app. This will allow customers to have groceries delivered directly from the store to their home To mark both the investment and anniversary, the store surprised 31st customer on the completion day with a luxury hamper prize.

Darren Touhey, store manager at Tesco in Dalgety Bay (Pic: Paul Chappells)

Darren Touhey, store manager, said: “We’re delighted to unveil our new store look to customers and to continue to providing the excellent service that we’ve offered Dalgety Bay for the past 31 years.

“From the checkouts to the new aisles, every decision which we’ve made in store was for the good of the shopping trip for our customers. As a long-standing pillar of the community, we want to ensure everyone in the town continues to have access to our store and services, whether it’s for a few essentials or a full weekly shop

“I’m proud to be leading such a fantastic team, and we’re all looking forward to welcoming our customers back into the store over the coming weeks.”