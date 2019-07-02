New Look to remain closed after flood damage

The Kirkcaldy branch of New Look is to remain closed after extensive damage to the building during the two floods which happened in the space of a week.

The second bout of floods hit Kirkcaldy on Saturday, just five days after the town centre saw water elvels rise dramatically.

New Look has remained closed after the floods.

With a river running along the High Street a number of shops had water coming in, with New Look and Debenhams closing due to the damage.

While Debenhams opened yesterday afternoon, New Look says it will remain closed until further notice.

A spokesperson for New Look said: “Due to flooding, our Kirkcaldy store will remain closed until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and have staff working around the clock so that we can reopen as quickly as possible.

“Customers can continue to shop with us at newlook.com or head down to our nearest store in Glenrothes to shop the latest trends.”

A spokesperson for Debemhams said: “The Kirkcaldy store reopened on Monday afternoon following water damage at the weekend.

“We apologise for any inconvenience to shoppers.”

