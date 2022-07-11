New major events venue in Fife opens door to promoters

The outdoor, all-weather arena based at the former St Ninians opencast coalmine in Kelty is now available for hire - and that could be of interest to concert promoters.

National Pride, the Community Interest Company which owns the land, is keen to speak to events organisers to showcase its potential

The venue hosted its first event earlier this month when TV personality Stephen Mulhern compered a Platinum Jubilee youth spectacular.

The new venue near Kelty hosted a Platinum Jubilee event recently

It featured a host of performers headlined by the Red Hot Chilli Pipers - and attracted 1800 people to each of its performances over a busy weekend.

But the space can accommodate much larger spectator and visitor numbers.

Irene Bisset, who chairs National Pride UK, said: “This arena is located in a truly spectacular setting with easy access to the national major road network.

“It is now available for hire as a highly versatile venue and could be used to host a variety of possibilities.

“We would be delighted to speak with any event organiser looking for a unique outdoor venue in a setting that showcases Scotland’s heritage and potential.”

The arena is set alongside the Charles Jencks’ stunning land art forms, known locally as the ‘walnut whips’, and the large water bodies of Thornton Wood Loch and Loch Fitty.

Access roads and facility areas were constructed from over 30,000 tons of recycled rock from within the site.