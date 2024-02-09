Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The business includes social landlord Kingdom Housing Association which has housing stock throughout Fife.

Mr Hudson, the current chair of the CIH North East Regional Board, will have overall responsibility for the delivery of high-quality asset management and technical services related to all of Kingdom’s assets, including housing, offices and facilities, repairs, maintenance, improvement programmes, regulatory compliance and risk management.

Susan McDonald, executive director of operations said, “James is keenly focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience and I’m thrilled to welcome him to the Kingdom Group. We have ambitious plans to develop around 2000 new affordable homes over the next five years and an existing stock of over 7000 homes to manage. Our customers rightly expect the highest level of service when it comes to maintaining their homes, and James’ experience will help us achieve that as we deliver our mission to provide more than a home.”

James Hudson has joined the Kingdom Group (Pic: Submitted)