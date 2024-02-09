News you can trust since 1871
New management director appointed to Kingdom Group

The Kingdom Group has announced the appointment of James Hudson as its new asset management director.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 9th Feb 2024, 08:29 GMT
The business includes social landlord Kingdom Housing Association which has housing stock throughout Fife.

Mr Hudson, the current chair of the CIH North East Regional Board, will have overall responsibility for the delivery of high-quality asset management and technical services related to all of Kingdom’s assets, including housing, offices and facilities, repairs, maintenance, improvement programmes, regulatory compliance and risk management.

Susan McDonald, executive director of operations said, “James is keenly focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience and I’m thrilled to welcome him to the Kingdom Group. We have ambitious plans to develop around 2000 new affordable homes over the next five years and an existing stock of over 7000 homes to manage. Our customers rightly expect the highest level of service when it comes to maintaining their homes, and James’ experience will help us achieve that as we deliver our mission to provide more than a home.”

James Hudson has joined the Kingdom Group (Pic: Submitted)James Hudson has joined the Kingdom Group (Pic: Submitted)
James Hudson has joined the Kingdom Group (Pic: Submitted)

Mr Hudson added: “I am incredibly excited to join the Kingdom Group at this phase of the organisation's journey. There has been lots of fantastic work undertaken, and there is a clear culture of progression and customer focus across the organisation. I have a strong sense of social purpose and believe housing associations can have a real impact on the lives and communities in which they operate. I will bring my own style of collaborative and empowering leadership alongside enthusiasm and passion to best support colleagues to deliver a fantastic service for Kingdom customers."

