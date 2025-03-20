New markets and staff as Falkland whisky business expands

A Falkland based whisky company is expanding with new staff and new markets.

Saltire Rare Malt has hired new senior team members to take the company to the next level.

Since launching their first bottles in 2024, the company’s products can now be found across the UK, as far as Japan, Latin America and the Netherlands. New stockists in Belgium and Uruguay. In May it releases a special one year anniversary 14-year-old Linkwood from the Speyside region - one of only 74 bottled from a Refill American Oak Ex Bourbon Cask at 54.1% ABV.

Jan Damen has taken on the role of European sales director with the business. He brings with him 25 years of rich single malt whisky experience - heading up the roles of operations director for Europe at The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, group commercial and operations director at The Artisanal Spirits Company, and general manager at The Single Cask. It has also appointed a USA brand ambassador in Paul Bryant.

From left: Hans & Becky Offringa, Keith Rennie, Nigel Heywood (Pic: Submitted)

The new hires join the UK and Europe brand ambassador, David McCallum, and business development director, Andre de Almeida, and curating the Saltire Rare Malt collection are Hans and Becky Offringa, — known internationally as 'The Whisky Couple'.

Keith Rennie, founder and director, said; “Saltire Rare Malt was born out of friendship, vision and a passion for the very best Single Malt Scotch Whisky. To see our company be so well-received across the globe really is a dream come true.

“Being successful is all about the team you build around you. The sheer quality, knowledge & experience we have across our team at Saltire makes the future very exciting. We are honoured to have Hans & Becky curating the Saltire Rare Malt Collection - their incredible whisky know-how and the trust we have in them is a beautiful thing.

“Bringing our new hires Jan and Paul into the Saltire family again demonstrates that with the best team around you anything is possible. We’re raising a glass to 2025, and we can’t wait to announce what’s next!”

In 1494 Falkland saw the first record of Scotch Whisky. King James IV, staying at the Palace, issuing the famous order: “8 bolls of malt to Friar John Cor, werewith to make the 'water of life”. This can be considered the birth certificate of Scotch Whisky. Saltire Rare Malt is now situated in the market square opposite Falkland Palace.