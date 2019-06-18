New McDonald’s drive-thru to open in Fife

A new drive-thru McDonald’s restaurant is to open in Bankhead in Glenrothes tomorrow (Wednesday, June 19).

McDonald’s Franchisee Jimmy Patrick is set to open the new restaurant, creating 138 jobs for the local area.

The restaurant will open with new digital features that offer customers more choice on how they order and pay, including the new My McDonald’s App.

The new app is one of the latest innovations from McDonald’s focused on improving and enhancing the restaurant experience for customers and allows them to order and pay for their meal ahead of time. The app sends a notification to the kitchen as soon as customers are within 100m of the restaurant, meaning all orders are prepared fresh on arrival.

Customers can choose to take their meal at the counter, have it delivered to a table or even collect from the Drive-Thru. The app also allows customers to save their favourite orders and customise burgers, as well as offering users the chance to collect digital McCafé loyalty points.

Franchisee Jimmy Patrick, who now owns and operates seven restaurants across Perth, Kirkcaldy, Leven and Glenrothes, said: “I’m thrilled to be taking ownership of the new Bankhead Park restaurant and we’re really looking forward to opening our doors tomorrow. We’ve been part of the wider Glenrothes community for 20 years now and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved here. My restaurant teams all play an active part in their local communities and it’s so important to us that we continue to be a good neighbour to this fantastic town.”

Other new digital features at the restaurant will help customers customise their dining experience further. Self-service kiosks mean visitors to the restaurant can order at a speed that suits them, while easily accessing nutritional information and making informed food choices.

The digitalisation of the restaurant also makes table service possible, with McDonald’s being the first in its category to offer this. The introduction of this service will provide the crew with more opportunities to interact with customers and build valuable soft skills from working front of house.

All McDonald’s restaurants in the UK now offer customers an enhanced digital McDonald’s experience. Other digital features in the restaurants include free to use tablets, interactive magic tables for children and mobile phone charging points.