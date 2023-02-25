Drawing culinary inspiration from the coast and hillsides of France and Italy, to the villages and mountains of Spain, Greece, the Adriatic and the Levant, the new all-day dining offer celebrates the abundant flavours of Mediterranean cookery.

The Bridge’s wood fired oven gently bakes sourdough pizzas and home-made focaccia, while locally sourced Scottish lamb, beef, fish and Italian sausage cook on the charcoal grill. Hand rolled pastas are combined to create stunning dishes, perfect for sharing. Mediterranean cheeses complement dishes or can be enjoyed on their own; the menu also features soft fruits, cakes, pastries and desserts to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The talented bar team has created a Mediterranean inspired wine and cocktail menu that features a House Negroni with Eden Mill red wine cask aged gin, The Rusacks Spritz with Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb and Ginger Liqueur and a Fino and Tonic with Lustu Fino de Jerez Sherry, citrus and rose tonic

The Bridge Restaurant kitchen team are launching a new menu

Derek Johnstone, Executive Chef, Rusacks St Andrew said: “I can’t wait for everyone to try this new menu at The Bridge. I am passionate about the simplicity of ingredients on our menu; allowing our produce to speak for itself.

"I’ve been working alongside Francesco for two years now and his respect for Italian cookery is admirable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derek Johnstone was the inaugural winner of MasterChef: The Professionals in 2008 at just 24 years old. He has been at the helm of Rusacks St Andrews since it opened in 2022. Joining him in a team of forty chefs, Francesco has supported since 18 and One Under Bar launched, with The Bridge now operating as a welcoming all day Mediterranean restaurant for hotel guests and visitors alike.

Francesco Boto, head chef, Rusacks St Andrews said: “Being from Italy, I am most familiar with Mediterranean ingredients and moving away from home has also allowed me to cook alongside many chefs from other Mediterranean countries.

“My passion for cooking developed in culinary school in Italy (Istituto Alberghiero Assisi) where we toured regional Italy meeting the best producers and fellow chefs. Similarly, here at Rusacks St Andrews, we forge strong relationships with our supplier partners to understand how to get the best out of the wonderful ingredients all around us.”