Fife’s leisure centres have revamped membership packages for 2024 offering access to more venues, and with two simple pricing options.

Fife Sport & Leisure Trust (FSLT), which runs 14 venues across the Kingdom, including Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre and Michael Woods Sports Centre in Glenrothes, said many monthly memberships had gone down in pri9e - but concessions and adult silver memberships have gone up.

The new structure came into force at the start of the year, along with the option for parents to add children to their memberships. Many users will see their monthly fees go down - customers previously on a gold, diamond, or platinum membership can save anywhere from £7-£22 per month - but concessions have gone up by £1.15 per month, and adult silver by £1.65 with the addition of more benefits including access to all venues, gyms, classes, swimming pools, health suites, athletics tracks and climbing walls.to add child

The trust said it introduced the changes to create a more flexible and competitive offering for customers. The new 'club' membership offers unlimited access to our gyms, swimming pools, and over 200 weekly fitness classes across all venues. Details of the family membership add-ons can be found at https://www.fifeleisure.org.uk/membership/

Pools are included in the membership changes (Pic: Fife Free Press)

A spokeswoman added: “Previously, our memberships offered various product price points, which grew over time and required modernisation. Taking our members' feedback into consideration, along with the market changes within our industry, our newly launched membership aims to offer more value.”

Emma Walker, chief executive of FSLT, said: "Our top priority is to encourage an active lifestyle within our community. The enhanced membership structure makes it easier to access our facilities and comes with additional benefits and perks.

"We want everyone, including our members, their families, and the wider community, to take advantage of the diverse range of activities that Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has to offer."

Existing members have already been informed about the changes and have already moved on to the new deals.