New multi-million £ ground flare in operation at Mossmorran

Fife Ethylene Plant has brought its new Enclosed Ground Flare (EGF) into operation - and the good news is the design means that the flame itself is enclosed and will not be visible. The unit is designed to operate completely smokeless without the need for high volumes of steam. Combined, these technologies significantly reduce the light, noise, and vibration sometimes associated with the current flares.

It’s a multi-million-pound investment by ExxonMobil, and Toby Hamlin, the new plant manager, said: ‘’While we never want to flare, on those occasions when we need to, we are following a safe and approved process. ’This ensures we minimise any potential disturbance to our host communities, with at least 98 percent of any required flaring safely contained in the new unit.’’

Should the EGF be required to manage an operational issue, a few seconds of flaring will first be required in the existing elevated flare.