The Peter Vardy Group has left Vauxhall after 15 years, and launched its CARZ Supermarket brand.

The change impacts on its dealerships in Kirkcaldy and Dalgety Bay.

They are among six former Vauxhall sites across Scotland being changed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new look Peter Vardy showrooms

The move will see the group double its annual used car volumes.

The CARZ Supermarkets will allow Peter Vardy to offer its biggest ever selection of over 3000 used cars through three channels - Online/In-Store/To Your Door with nationwide delivery options, and preparation and delivery Hubs across the UK to support demand, making it a significant physical and digital force.

Gary Streeter, managing partner for CARZ Kirkcaldy, said: “We are excited to welcome customers onto site this weekend for our launch event, with fantastic incentives and free gifts to help us celebrate our opening and hope the people of Kirkcaldy will pop in and see us.”

Peter Vardy, chief executive, said: “I can only say good things about the Vauxhall brand: we have had a great partnership and its teams have been a pleasure to work with over the last 15 years.

“I am looking forward to continuing to sell the Vauxhall brand and many other brands at our CARZ supermarkets.”

Michael Breen, Managing Director CARZ, said: “With CARZ we offer a truly unique buying experience for our customers by offering them multiple ways to purchase their new car whether it is online, in store or to your door, all with the full support of our knowledgeable and helpful teams.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.