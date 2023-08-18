The new initiative will be held on the first Saturday of each month, starting on September 2.

Markets Between Two Firths' planned South Street market will showcase

an exceptional Scottish 'producers and creatives' market promising a captivating array of top-tier, desirable products designed to cater to a diverse audience.

The market will feature a wide range of food stalls (Pic: Pixabay)

From high-quality culinary delights to exquisite handcrafted treasures, the market said it will become a cornerstone of St Andrews by enhancing the historical market town's vibrant character.

The inaugural market will run from 10:00am to 2:00pm – pending licensing - on South Street, between the Bell Street junction and West Port.

Stalls will include delectable Lebanese, Punjabi and Mexican cuisine, freshly caught seafood, a range of game, pork, charcuterie, cheeses, preserves, vegetables, loose leaf tea and an array of both sweet and savoury treats, including gluten-free options.

Natural dog treats, Scottish-grown flowers, gourmet marshmallows and handcrafted wooden home accessories will sit alongside luxury candles and wax melts, 100 year old award-winning Scottish soaperie products, wildflower meadow grown skincare and attractive driftwood art.

This market has something for everyone and also embraces community groups and young entrepreneurs.