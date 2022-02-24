New openings for Fife food and drinks businesses to join Bowhouse network

They form part of a transformation of the courtyard space at the St Monans venue, and can be used for small-scale retail and production of local food and drink.

New producers will join an existing community of makers transforming local ingredients including a flour mill, brewery and butchery.

Bowhouse

The courtyard farm buildings were originally built in the 19th century and retain many of the original features.

Rosie Jack, manager at Bowhouse, said: “Ideally we’re looking for businesses who may be established and would like to expand to a new site, or a new start-up food and drink business who are looking to move into their first production unit.

“We’re keen to hear from businesses who want to join our community of like-minded producers looking to create food and drink with integrit.”

