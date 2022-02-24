New openings for Fife food and drinks businesses to join Bowhouse network
Bowhouse, the Fife centre for food production and development, is on the hunt for three food and drink businesses to join their network of producers in three newly renovated units.
They form part of a transformation of the courtyard space at the St Monans venue, and can be used for small-scale retail and production of local food and drink.
New producers will join an existing community of makers transforming local ingredients including a flour mill, brewery and butchery.
The courtyard farm buildings were originally built in the 19th century and retain many of the original features.
Rosie Jack, manager at Bowhouse, said: “Ideally we’re looking for businesses who may be established and would like to expand to a new site, or a new start-up food and drink business who are looking to move into their first production unit.
“We’re keen to hear from businesses who want to join our community of like-minded producers looking to create food and drink with integrit.”
Visit bowhousefife.com