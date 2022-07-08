New outdoor living show garden opens in Kirkcaldy

Landscape Brothers held an open day at its St Clair Street premises - opposite Rejects - recently to launch its new project The Outdoor Living.

The show garden features outdoor living products, manufactured by British and European suppliers.

Artur Krolczyk co-founder, said: “After being in the landscaping business for over 12 years we have decided to invest our money, time and soul into this project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests at the open day

“It will enable our new and existing customers to see our fantastic products, that can be installed in their gardens and can easily transform their outdoor living space.”

Simon Krolczyk, company director, added: “We have always dreamed of having a space like this where we can invite potential clients, enabling them to see what we do and what the current trends in garden design and outdoor living are.”

The Outdoor Living is currently open by appointment. Details at www.landscapebrothers.co.uk