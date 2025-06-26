New owner for Kirkcaldy based business after £2.3m funding package secured

A Kirkcaldy-based business has secured a £2.3m funding package for a transfer in ownership.

Scottish Everlastings, the UK’s leading artificial floral and home accessories supplier, has been acquired by entrepreneur Edd Salter through his investment company, Heronshaw Group.

The company has operated out of Frances Industrial Park in Dysart for 40 years, combining in-house design expertise with global sourcing to deliver high-quality products to leading retailers. Scottish Everlastings also has an office in Hong Kong.

Following the acquisition, Mr Salter will take on the role of chairman and work closely with the existing team “to preserve SEL’s legacy while supporting its next phase of growth” - with a particular focus on international expansion, including key European markets.

Mr Salter, said: “Scottish Everlastings has exceptional growth potential, driven by the talent and dedication of its team. Having worked with HSBC UK on previous ventures, I’m pleased to continue that relationship as we pursue international expansion and strengthen our position in the market.”

Coenraad Horn, relationship manager at HSBC UK, added: “This is an exciting time for Scottish Everlastings, presenting a valuable opportunity to expand into new sectors and take meaningful steps toward international growth. We’re committed to supporting the team through this pivotal phase and look forward to working with them on their journey of continued success.”