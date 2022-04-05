New owners for Kirkcaldy whisky company after ten years in business

Spirits By Post has been acquired by an Aberdeenshire business.

The moves comes after it outgrew its premises in Overton Road where, a decade ago, local businessman Zahid Mukhtar set about creating an online retail whisky business operating out of offices above his Nisa Local shop.

That in turn led to the launch of Spirits by Post, and bottles of the famous Scottish drink were delivered to a growing customer base.

James Mackay of Spirits By Post (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The Overton Road warehouse also became a venue for whisky tastings, and several distilleries visited to meet its brand ambassadors.

The company also looked to stage a whisky festival in town to tap into the local market of enthusiasts.

The acquisition comes on the back of the challenges of the pandemic, and is seen as the way to drive the business forward.

James Mackay, office manager, will join the relatively new business Still Spirit, which is based in Speyside.

Mr Mackay said: “Covid restrictions on working space did not help, but storage of an increasing number of bottles meant a solution had to found if the online business was to continue to grow.

“Key was the need to continue to serve the loyal customer-base gained over the 10 year period in as effective a way as possible.

“The wish list included the space required to accommodate the stock, sufficient staff numbers with knowledge of the industry to meet the needs of a growing business and continued access to the best distillers and bottlers both within the UK and beyond”

A “chance conversation” with a relative newcomer to the online community provided the answer.

Still Spirit was established by two brothers who share a passion for whisky.

Mr Mackay said: “As an online business, Still Spirit will serve a growing customer-base with an ever increasing product range. Zahid can be proud that the small business he established in 2012 is now set to become one that truly can compete with the bigger firms without losing its links to Fife.

“He extends thanks to all customers who helped him to build the business to its current level and looks forward to watching its continued growth under new leadership.”

