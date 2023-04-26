The team of 13 will join Gilson Gray’s recently opened Dundee city centre office in a move which takes the new owners’ total assets under management to more than £650 million.

RS Robertson Financial Planning was founded in the 1970s, with managing director Gordon Laing taking over in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years the firm has grown to become one of the most successful St. James's Place partner practices in Scotland, providing individual clients and small businesses with a full spectrum of bespoke financial services, as well as advising on complex pension plans.

From left: Steve Herkes, Gordon Laing, and Lindsay Darroch of Gilson Gray

The move will see RS Robertson Financial Planning’s clients across Scotland’s east coast and central belt gain access to Gilson Gray’s wider legal and property offerings.

Steve Herkes, managing director of GGFM, said: “Gordon has decades of valuable experience and a well-established reputation for trusted financial advice in the region, and we know that this will be a great fit for RS Robertson clients and team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The acquisition not only represents an opportunity for GGFM to expand and grow our presence in Fife, Dundee and Angus, but will see Gordon join the fold to help develop the business further.”He added: “Gordon and I have known one another for around 10 years and have worked together on a few projects already. This is an exciting time for both businesses, with two growing firms coming together to bolster our combined offering for clients.

“In just two years since Gilson Gray first arrived in Dundee, the firm has gone from strength to strength with this acquisition further adding to the range of financial, property and legal services we offer in the local market.”