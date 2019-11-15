New owners have grand ideas for iconic ‘pub with rooms’

One of St Andrews most iconic ‘pubs with rooms’, The Golf Inn, has been acquired by Brett Lawrence and Gillian McLaren.

Already running the popular and award-winning Rocca Deli in Bell Street, the soon to be married couple have jumped at the chance to put their mark on a second food and drink business in the town.

The Golf Inn, which has six bedrooms upstairs, additionally offers them the opportunity to diversify into the hospitality sector.

Under their new direction, it is hoped The Golf Inn, which includes a well stocked bar, a 50-cover Brasserie and upstairs roof terrace, will build up a strong foodie clientele.

Experienced chef, Rory MacCrimmon, who has worked in a number of Michelin recommended establishments and recently took part in a successful Savour St Andrews taster lunch event, will be at the helm.

Brett and Gillian also aim to develop the St Andrews lucrative short break market through a range of well priced bed and accommodation options.

Other plans to drive footfall and build the brand at The Golf Inn, include introducing stand-up comedy nights, together with live music and cocktail nights.

Brett said: “Gillian and I are delighted to be taking over at The Golf Inn, one of the best known properties in St Andrews.

“The situation presented itself to take on another business in the town, and we simply could not resist. The potential was always there for this business to be so much more, and this still has not been fully exploited.”

The business benefitted from a £75k makeover back in 2015, when under its former ownership, but Brett and Gillian see further scope to improve and refine the offering.

Gillian said: “We plan to refresh the interior décor to put our stamp on it, including the bedrooms.

“It’s in pretty good order, but we see areas that can be improved and this will enable us to effectively relaunch the accommodation side of the business.

“We have an exciting new menu and are pushing now for festive bookings, while our forthcoming comedy and themed nights will add a fresh dimension.”

Brett explained that his team already used an excellent network of local suppliers through the deli, which would also be utilised for The Golf Inn.

They also plan to join some local networking groups and look at local sponsorship opportunities for The Golf Inn.

The couple finished by paying tribute to what they described as “the very best team of people at both our businesses”.

Brett said: “We’re hugely grateful to them all for their support as we forge ahead with our plans.

“We love to be busy, but with two such customer focused businesses as Rocca Deli and The Golf Inn, we certainly could not do it without them!”