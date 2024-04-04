New owners make Vets for Pets Kirkcaldy an independent, locally owned practice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sandie Hail and Dawn Mackie met whilst working in the industry and very quickly realised they had a common goal and same passion for providing an exceptional service and level of client care that is second to none! Our practice has been fully refurbished and now has a whole new team of 15 staff.

Dawn qualified as an RVN back in 2003. She has worked her way up in practice from student nurse to practice owner. She is a local, having lived in the Lang Toun since she was a toddler. She has been involved with many local organisations including the local scout groups and has attended schools in Kirkcaldy herself in her younger days.

“I am extremely passionate about making Vets for Pets Kirkcaldy the community vet of choice, I love spending time getting to know my fellow Kirkcaldy folks and getting involved in charity/voluntary events and organisations in the area. Our practice offers everything from routine consultations, vaccinations, diagnostic imaging and in-house laboratory testing, together with a fully fitted theatre allowing a large range of surgeries to be performed onsite. We are proud to have vets that hold certificates in specialised areas, allowing us to offer a high standard of care for your pet”.

Dawn and Sandie on the day of signing.

Sandie was a business support manager for 25 years, before taking on the role as a practice manager with Vets for Pets, over four years ago. She moved into a regional manager role with the Vet Group supporting multiple practices in the north for 18 months before arriving at Vets for Pets Kirkcaldy, when together with Dawn, they started on their journey to partnership and buying their own practice.