Noah’s Ark Children’s Private Nursery, based in Lochgelly, has been owned by Beverley Wilson since it opened in 2004.

The Auchterderran Road business has now been bought by brothers Amir Sadiq and Saqib Sadiq after a sale handled by specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co. The nursery provides day care for up to 30 children aged up to five years.Beverley said: “I established the business 19 years ago when I started with two customers and quickly got the nursery to full capacity. I’m pleased to be handing the setting over to Amir and Saqib and wish them all the best with their plans. I look forward to seeing the nursery continue to grow with prolonged success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the new owners are new to the sector, they possess a familial background in managing nurseries.

New owners have taken over at Noah's Ark in Lochgelly (Pic: Submitted)

In a statement, they said: “We explored several nurseries that piqued our interest. Upon careful consideration, we found the setting to be highly appealing and consequently made the decision to acquire it. A primary factor was its freehold status, coupled with the opportunity for modernisation and expansion to a second floor, despite already operating at nearly 100 per cent occupancy. We firmly believed that we could achieve substantial improvements, and our initial weeks of ownership have proven to be highly promising.’’

The selling agent said the nursery sparked “considerable attention from a diverse pool of prospective buyers, signifying a robust demand for nurseries in the region.”