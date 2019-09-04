New photography studio is dream come true for Fife mum

A Fife mum has realised her dream by opening her own photography studio in Glenrothes.

Amanda Gillespie says she always wanted to pursue a career in photography, but never felt confident enough so has spent the last seven years in the administration sector.

While on maternity leave after giving birth to twins Anastasia and Nathaniel in October 2017 she decided it was time for a change in career.

Despite her daughter being diagnosed with a condition called nystagmus at six-months-old, which affects her vision, and working part-time as an office secretary, Amanda found the time to study for an NC in Photography.

A year on, along with husband Michael, she has now opened the Gillespie Photography studio after taking over a unit previously used by a recruitment firm in Pentland House.

Amanda said: “We never thought when I started college and decided to start building my portfolio that one year later we would be standing here with our very own studio.

“It’s like I am living a dream, each happy client that I do photos for makes it all worthwhile and it is such a fulfilling career.

“We would just like the say a massive thank you to everyone who came along to our launch party, it means a lot to us.”

Find out more at Gillespie Photography